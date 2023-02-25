Petit Larceny, Burglary, and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

THOMAS R REED, 39, of Forest, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Insurance, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

HASAN SCOTT, 41, of Kosciusko, Hold for Another State, ACSO. Bond N/A.

ANTHONY SHERMAN, 19, of Walnut Grove, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, LCSO. Bond $14,000.

CORTEZ L SIMMONS, 27, of Kosciusko, Possession of Marijuana, Tint Violation, KPD. Bond $2,000, $500.

SILVER SIMON JONES, 25, of Brandon, Petit Larceny, Trespassing – Defacing, Altering, or Destroying Posted Notices on Land, LCSO. Bond $1,000, N/A.

ZACHARY E SPAULDING, 39, of Ethel, Felony Indictment, ACSO. Bond N/A.

SHELBI N SWANTON, 22, of Carthage, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, KPD. Bond $0, N/A.

MICHAEL E THRASHER, 36, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Possession of Marijuana, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

KORTEZ WADE, 25, of Durant, Hold for Other Agency, ACSO. Bond N/A.

DUSTIN S WAGGONER, 29, of Morton, Petit Larceny, Trespassing, LCSO. Bond $1,000, N/A.

CHARLES A WILLIAMS, 60, of Kosciusko, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,000.

RICKIE WINTERS, 54, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, ACSO. Bond $1,000.