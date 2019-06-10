Petting zoo kicks off Summer Library Program

G and J Traveling Petting Zoo kicked off the Summer Library Program at the Attala County Library Tuesday, June 4.

Two hundred sixty-seven children and adults enjoyed petting and feeding a variety of animals.

The event was sponsored by the Friends of the Attala County Library.

The teen Summer Library Program kicked off Thursday, June 6 with a “Make Your Own Robot” program.

The next programs are set for Tuesday, June 11 and Thursday, June 13.

See the complete schedule here and visit the Attala County Library on Facebook for more information.