Pfizer vaccine booster shots available at health departments

Appointments for a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine are now available at all county health department clinics for those who qualify.

Appointments can be made through https://covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

Booster shots help maintain your immunity, which may decrease over time.

You can get a booster shot of Pfizer vaccine if you are:

Fully vaccinated with two shots of Pfizer, AND

It’s been at least 6 months since your last shot of Pfizer.

AND you fall into one of the following categories:

Adults aged 65 years and older, OR

Long-term care facility residents, OR

Adults aged 18 and older with certain underlying medical conditions (see https://msdh.ms.gov/boosters), OR

Adults aged 18 and older in certain occupations that increase their risk of exposure (see https://msdh.ms.gov/boosters).

Third or additional shots of Pfizer and Moderna for people with weakened immune systems are also available at county health departments.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available at numerous other providers statewide, including pharmacies and clinics.

Go to https://www.vaccines.gov/search to find locations near you where you can receive first and second COVID-19 shots as well as additional COVID-19 shots for weakened immune systems and boosters.

MSDH also has first and second shots of COVID-19 vaccine available at county health departments.

Remember to take your COVID-19 vaccine card to your appointment, if available, if you have received prior shots of COVID-19 vaccine.

Follow MSDH by e-mail and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect.

Contact the Attala County Health Department at 662-289-2351.