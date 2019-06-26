Home » Local » Philadelphia and Lexington among 18 MS airports to receive federal funds

Philadelphia and Lexington among 18 MS airports to receive federal funds

Eighteen airports in Mississippi will receive federal money to make improvements, including rehabilitation of some runways.

U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith on Monday announced $4.8 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The single largest grant is just over $1 million to the Magee Municipal Airport for runway improvement.

C A Moore Airport in Lexington is set to receive close to $300,000 to rebuild the runway, apron, and taxiway. Philadelphia Municipal airport in Neshoba County  was awarded a grant to install perimeter fencing.

Other grants include $600,000 to Columbia-Marion County Airport to rebuild some taxiway, $319,500 to Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport to update a master plan study, $250,000 to Greenwood-Leflore Airport to rehabilitate some apron and nearly $100,000 to Vicksburg Municipal Airport to expand the apron. (AP)

