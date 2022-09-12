Photo: 2022 Ethel Homecoming Court

Ethel High School has recently elected their 2022 homecoming court. Homecoming will begin at 6:30 before the 7:30 kickoff against the East Rankin Academy Patriots on Sept. 16.

The Homecoming Court consists of senior maids- Lotus Edwards, Markayla Johnson, Brooke Mitchell, and Macee Sisson; junior maids- Jalynn Black and Autumn Pender; sophomore maids- Tearshanae Mallett and Mollie Sisson; freshman maids- Marlie Bishop and Sadee Cummins; eighth grade maids- Amariuna Merritt and Meredith Moudy; seventh grade maids- Cadence Merritt and Addy Newman.