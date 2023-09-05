Photo: 2023 Ethel Homecoming Court

Ethel High School has announced the 2023 homecoming court.

Front Row:(L torR): Junior Maid-Tearshanae Mallett, Senior Maids- Karlee Barrett, Jalynn Black, Autumn Pender, and Lizzy Rae Ellington, and Junior Maid- Mollie Sisson

Back Row: 8th grade maids- Kanaya Edwards and Cadence Merritt, Freshman Maid- Meredith Moudy, Sophomore Maid Brailyn Rone, Freshman Maid Amariuana Merritt, 7th grade maids Breanna Chunn and Cailee Moore.

Not pictured Sophomore Maid- Marlie Bishop.

Homecoming Festivities will begin at 6:00 pm before the Tigers take on the Bogue Chitto Bobcats with kickoff at 7:00pm on Sept. 15.