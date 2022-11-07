Photo: ASE Education Foundation Mentorship Recognition

Josh Hardy with Franks Chevrolet was recently recognized by the ASE Education Foundation for serving as a mentor to students in the Automotive Service Program at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center.

His mentorship has made a huge difference in helping the Career Tech students to develop a greater understanding of the career as a technician, not only from a technical perspective but also in developing employability skills.

Franks Chevrolet has partnered with the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center to provide shadowing, demonstrations, and hand-on experiences to students so that they have a full understanding of what it takes to become a technician.

Josh was awarded a 2021 Snap-On Wrench and 2021 Mentor Medallion from the ASE Education Foundation. \

Picture (L to R) Tracy Hardy-Career Tech Counselor, Stephen Franks-Franks Chevrolet Owner, Ethan Bishop, Aden Branch, Wes Bishop, Josh Hardy (ASE Mentor Recognition Recipient), William Chrestman, Kylar Matherne, Derek Hinson-Franks Chevrolet Service Manager, Kyle Hammond-Attala County Superintendent of Education, Suede Ferri-Automotive Instructor, and Tony Holder-Career Tech Director