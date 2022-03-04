Photo: Attala County FFA students attend legislative luncheon

Attala County Future Farmers of America (FFA) members traveled to the Mississippi Trademart to participate in the Annual Legislators Luncheon.

Over 550 members and guests convened to discuss the importance of MS Agriculture and hear an address from our state Commissioner Andy Gibson.

In addition to the Commissioner and Rep Walker, students met an array of important people and business representatives from: ICEV Multimedia, Caterpillar, Mississippi Farm Bureau, Electric Cooperatives of Mississippi, Mississippi AG, First South Farm Credit, Hol-Mac Corporation, and Mississippi Forestry Association. Pictured are: Representative Kenneth Walker, Aubri Wollfarth, Shontae Coats, FFA Advisor Kenneth Georgia, Alex Swilley, Secretary Makayla Riley, Sentinel Marcus Ball, Student Advisor Katie Cockrell, MS ICEV Consultant Lonnie Johnson, Haylei Shaw, Dana Hill, Asiana Collins, Vice President Jailyn Riley, President Devin Granger, Makayla Kast, La’joclyn Seawood, and Historian Makaila Brock.