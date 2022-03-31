Photo: Career-Tech Center and local industries form partnerships

HomeLocalPhoto: Career-Tech Center and local industries form partnerships

The Automotive Service program at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech has partnered with local businesses to  teach lessons to students.

Josh Hardy and Ty Permenter from Franks Chevrolet taught a lesson to second year students on automatic transmissions.

Jay Price with Kosciusko Auto Parts-CARQUEST taught  a lesson to first year students on battery fundamentals.

Having partnerships with local businesses allows students the opportunity  to develop necessary competencies for careers and provides real world connections to the local workforce.

