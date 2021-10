The Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center has announced star students for the first nine weeks.

They are: (top l to r) Katy Jo Newman-Teacher Academy, Branden Allen-Welding, Kylar Matherne-Automotive Service, Jamyia Bryant-Keystone, (bottom l to r) Karlee Barrett-Health Science, Abigail Glazier-Digital Media, Ryan Lang-Construction, and Aubri Wollfarth-Agriculture. Congratulation students!!