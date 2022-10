The Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center has announced star students for the 1st nine week grading period.

They are: (top l to r) Ty Quick-Construction Technology, SaraBeth Moore-Health Science, Madison Ballard-Digital Media, (middle) Amber Smith-Agriculture, Khaiden Rimmer-Teacher Academy, (bottom l to r) Dylan Campbell-Welding, Kylar Matherne-Automotive Service, and Hunter Crittenden-Career Exploration.