The Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center has announced star students for the 2nd nine week grading period.

Top (L to R):

Bryce Pope-Automotive Service, Kielan Sanders-Digital Media Technology, Xin Julie Yang-Health Science

Bottom (L to R): Kaden Deason-Welding, Jaliya Henry-Agriculture, Kristen Robinson-Ed Prep, and Hunter Rutherford-Construction Technology. Congratulations students!