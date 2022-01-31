Photo: Career-Tech students

Second year students at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center had special guests to discuss graduation requirements and diploma options.

Semone Olive, Barbara Hutchison and Billie Jamison with the Kosciusko School District gave an informative presentation to students and discussed requirements for each diploma option.

Students were grouped in teams and given the opportunity to discuss requirements with their classmates and to ask questions.

*Pictured is Billie Jamison (KHS 9th/10th Grade Counselor), Semone Olive (KHS Director of Counseling/District Behavioral Specialist), and Barbara Hutchinson (KHS 11th/12th Grade Counselor).