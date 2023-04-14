HomeAttalaPhoto: Career-Tech students complete CPR/AED certification

Photo: Career-Tech students complete CPR/AED certification

by

Ed Prep and Health Science students from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center have successfully completed the cognitive and skills evaluations in accordance with the curriculum of the American Heart Association-Basic Life Support Program (CPR and AED).

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Photo: Lady Whippet basketball star signs to play college basketball

Photos: PDS announces honor roll students

Several Career-Tech students win first place at state competition

Photo Gallery: First Responders Fought Multiple Fires in Attala Thursday

Photo: Kosciusko Attala Career-Tech Center announces Star Students

Greenlee Elementary announces honor roll students