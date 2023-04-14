Photo: Career-Tech students complete CPR/AED certification

Ed Prep and Health Science students from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center have successfully completed the cognitive and skills evaluations in accordance with the curriculum of the American Heart Association-Basic Life Support Program (CPR and AED).
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Ethel High School Theater Club Performs “Ax of Murder”Thu, Apr 27 at 6:30pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center
Natchez Trace FestivalSat, Apr 29 at 6:00am
Dowtown Kosciusko
Charlie Musselwhite – Homecoming ConcertSat, Apr 29 at 7:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center