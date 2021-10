Second year Agriculture students from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center have learned how to grow pineapples.

Last year, the students propagated a pineapple stem and now they have enjoyed their very own home grown pineapple.

They are currently studying plant science and have also learned how to propagate flowering plants and shrubs.

Pictured are students Makyla Greenwood, Makaila Brock, Kabrea Riey, Johnalan Lindsey, and Jersey Reed.