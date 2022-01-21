Photo: Career-Tech students visit nursing school

Health Science II students at the Kosciusko-Attala CTC visited Holmes Community College at the Grenada and Attala locations. At the Grenada center, students were able to tour the following programs: LPN, RN/ADN, PTA, EMT and Paramedic. The students also went through a First Aid training and received a certification. When visiting the LPN program at the Holmes Attala Center, students spent a half day learning how to perform numerous hands on skills from the LPN students. Both visits were great opportunities for learning.