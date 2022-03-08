Photo: City of Kosciusko releases image/info of updated voting districts

Changes are coming to some voting districts in the city of Kosciusko.

Mayor Tim Kyle released the attached image of the propsed new voting lines.

The only major difference from the current district lines are that the area between W. North St. to Peachtree St. and West Adams St. to North Wells St. will added to Ward 2 from Ward 1.

These voting districts will return to how the districts were prior to the 2010 census.

More details on the new voting districts can be found here.

Audio: Mayor Tim Kyle explains the process of redistricting