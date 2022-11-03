Photo: Community members help with Career-Tech Center Reality Fair

The Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center recently hosted a reality fair for its students.

The Reality Fair is an interactive financial literacy tool for high school students.

This is a unique opportunity for students to experience some of the financial challenges they will face when they start life on their own.

It is a hands-on experience in which students are given a career and then rotate through various stations requiring them to live within their monthly salary while paying for basic needs such as housing, utilities, transportation, clothing, and food.

As always, the CTC relied heavily on community partnerships in order to increase the effectiveness of the activity.

As students visited each station, they were able to network with various community members.

Listed below are the community members who participated along with their affiliate businesses:

(L to R): Mark Gilmore: Mark Gilmore Photography, Luke Eaton: Cain, Inc., Riley Hudson: Kosciusko Attala Partnership, Darren Milner: Attala County Bank, Derik Hinson: Franks Chevrolet, Robert Oswalt: National Guard, Tara Kyle: Attala County School District, Wendy Grade: Holmes Community College, Selena Schuster: Attala County School District, Jessica Jones: Sta-Home, James Hodges: Attala County School District, Lynn McCafferty: Mississippi Tobacco Free Coalition, Becky Hamilton: MSU Extension Service, Angel Albin MacDonald: State Farm Insurance, Sharron Davis: Attala County Schools, Beau Varner: MSU Extension Service, Amy Price: Attala County School District, Tracy Hardy: Attala County School District, Kedyra Brooks: North Central Planning Development District, Joy Trehern: Attala County School District, Dawn Hodges: Attala County School District, Sheri Burrell: Attala County School District, Suede Ferri: Attala County School District, Betty Bermond: Attala County School District, Lorean Kilbert: Attala County School District, Tessa Horn: Attala County School District, Veronica Brooks: North Central Planning Development District, Kyle Hammond: Attala County School District, Melissa Townsend: Boswell Media, Semone Olive: Kosciusko School District, Zach Bost: Kosciusko School District

The staff of the Career Tech Center would like to thank all the community members for assisting in preparing students for the future!