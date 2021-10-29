Photo: CTC students learn professional skills

Mr. Kyle Hammond, Attala County Superintendent of Education, and Mr. Darren Milner, KAP Director, spoke to second year students at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center about professionalism.

They discussed appropriate dress, work ethics, phone etiquette, social media, absentees, and being at work on time.

The presentation was part of a series that students are participating in that focuses on soft skills needed in today’s workforce.

Pictured are Mr. Kyle Hammond (left) and Mr. Darren Milner (right).