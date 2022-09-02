Photo: CTC students received welding and construction certification

HomeAttalaPhoto: CTC students received welding and construction certification

The Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center is proud to announce that 100% of first year students in construction and welding are nationally certified in Safety through NCCER (National Center for Construction Education and Research).  #CTCProud #SafetyFirst #nationalcertification

