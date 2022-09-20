Photo: CTC students tour coal mine

Construction and welding second year students from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center recently toured Red Hills Coal Mine in Ackerman.

The students learned about career opportunities and how the coal mine operates.

Pictured are Robby Farmer, Marvin Evans, Dylan Campbell, Kendarius Triplett, DJ Glaskox, Roquavion Landfair, Ryan Lang, Josh Gibson, Bobby Millstead, Malik Roby, Eli Wilkinson, Brandon Cawthorn, Bradley Barrett, Dalton Coleman, Payton Coleman, Jacob Holman, Trey Culpepper (Welding instructor) and James Hodges (Construction instructor).