Photo: Ethel athlete finishes 2nd at state track meet

An Ethel Tigers athlete finished in second place at the state track meet Friday.
Jasmine Johnson took home the silver medal in the shot put with a throw of 33′ 11-3/4″ in the event.
That throw was a personal best for Johnson.
Congratulations to EHS’s own Jasmine “Big Baby” Johnson. She threw her personal best 33’ 11-3/4”in the state track meet! That throw put her in second place. Way to go Jas! @kshnews @Breezynews Jasmine will travel to Lumberton to help the lady tigers fastpitch close a series. pic.twitter.com/410f085aNg
— Ethel High School (@TigersEthel) April 30, 2022