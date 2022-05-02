HomeAttalaPhoto: Ethel athlete finishes 2nd at state track meet

Photo: Ethel athlete finishes 2nd at state track meet

by

An Ethel Tigers athlete finished in second place at the state track meet Friday.

Jasmine Johnson took home the silver medal in the shot put with a throw of 33′ 11-3/4″ in the event.

That throw was a personal best for Johnson.

