Photo: FFA students earn Greenhand Degree

Pictured from left to right:

Kesus Collins, Mr. James Rasbery, Abigail Sanders, Amber Smith, Jasper Fowler, Lexi Davis, and Mr. Greg Bermond.

Attala County Farm Bureau continues its unparalleled support of the local Future Farmers of America Chapter by awarding official FFA jackets to those pupils who could recite the FFA Creed and demonstrate adequate knowledge of the organization’s history, emblem, colors, code of ethics, and officer duties.

To earn their Greenhand Degree, students displayed their knowledge before a panel of judges consisting of Attala County Farm Bureau Board President James Rasbery and board member Greg Bermond.

These esteemed judges also thoroughly interviewed each 2022-23 officer candidate to evaluate their ability to speak efficiently, solve problems, and lead their peers.