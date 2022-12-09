Photos: Early Morning Fire at Kosciusko Gas Station

An early morning fire broke out at a popular Kosciusko gas station.

Kosciusko Fire Department and Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Whit’s Kwik Foods on Hwy 12 just before 3:00 am Friday when dispatch received several calls about smoke showing from the roof of the store.

A KFD representative told Breezy News the fire started in the kitchen. Firefighters had the fire out by approximately 3:11 am and cleared from the scene at 4:47 am after ensuring all hot spots were cooled down.

The kitchen has moderate fire damage and there is smoke damage throughout the building.

The store is currently closed.