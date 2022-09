The Attala County Fire Department discussed fire safety with all students at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center.

Asst Chief Tim Cox, Firefighter Joey Armstrong and Firefighter Jeff McDole discussed fire statistics and then demonstrated the correct way to extinguish a fire using the PASS method.

Then, the students practiced extinguishing a fire.

This hands-on activity was made possible by the Attala County Fire Department, Scott Petroleum, and Dixie Fire Protection Services in Greenville.