Photo: Former Whippet named Miss Starkville, will compete for Miss Mississippi

A former Kosciusko Whippet was crowned Miss Starkville over the weekend.

Adyson Poole, a 2019 graduate of Kosciusko High School, received the honor Saturday night.

“One of the most exciting parts of being Miss Starkville is the opportunity I will have over the course of the year to grow my social impact initiative, ‘Feed Mississippi,"” Poole told Breezy News. “I will be raising awareness and educating people on food poverty and food insecurities in Mississippi.”

Winning the title of Miss Starkville qualifies Poole to compete in the Miss Mississippi Pageant.

“Having lived in Starkville most of my life and currently in school at Mississippi State, I am honored to be able to represent the city of Starkville in my journey to Vicksburg in June.”

The 2023 Miss Mississippi Pageant will be held in Vicksburg June 7-10.