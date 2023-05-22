Photo Gallery: Atwood Personal Care Home holds “Senior Prom”

Atwood Personal Care Home in Kosciusko recently held its “Senior Prom” for residents.
Prom King, Queen, and Princess were crowned, and Who’s Who winners were announced.
See pictures below from the event.
1 comment
judyMay 22, 2023 at 3:41 PM
this is a wonderful event for these residents! i know they are young at heart & this would have to make them feel even younger. thank you for honoring them this way !