Photo Gallery: Awards announced at first annual Whippet ESPYs

The best in Kosciusko Whippets’ sports from the 2022 – 2023 season were honored Monday night at the first annual Whippet ESPYs.

Athletes from all 15 Kosciusko athletics programs were honored at the awards ceremony held at the Skipworth Performing Arts Center.

See below for a complete list of award winners.

Archery



BEST MALE ARCHER – Gabe Milner; BEST FEMALE ARCHER – Mia Manjarrez; MOST IMPROVED ARCHER – Lillian Coleman

Baseball

PITCHER OF THE YEAR – Jacob Nunn; DEFENSIVE MVP – Bennie Powerll; OFFENSIVE MVP – Ty Ramage; MOST VALUABLE PLAYER – Landon Wallace; GOLDEN SPIKE AWARD – Kaylan Powell; WHIPPET AWARD – Larson Fancher; MOST IMPROVED – Cooper Black; Dugout Award – Drew Grace

All-District Players -1st Team: Jacob Nunn, Ty Ramage, Landon Wallace; 2nd Team: Barrett Kuhn, Andrew Mancell, Bennie Powell

Boys Basketball

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Andrew Mancell; CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Jaybre Pierce; MOST IMPROVED – Cory Guyton Jr. & Amarion Riley; DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Kantavious Brown; WHIPPET AWARD – Kameron Vaughn; 6TH MAN AWARD – Jaquavious Pace; Most Versatile – Caden Greer

All-District Players: 1st Team -Jaybre Pierce

Girls Basketball

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – D’Naylah Williams; DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Haley Olive; WHIPPET AWARD – Shelby Trussell; SIXTH WOMAN OF THE YEAR – Diamond Kern; LEADERSHIP AWARD – Janiyah Fleming; LEADERSHIP AWARD – Janiah Roby; MOST IMPROVED PLAYER- Naja Mays & Kaniziah Floyd

All-District Players: Jamiya Gray, Haley Olive, D’Naylah Williams,

Cheerleader

MOST IMPROVED CHEERLEADER – Kreshanti Covington; LOUD AND PROUD – Haley Olive; ALL-AROUND BEST CHEERLEADER – Savannah Fulgham; SPOTTER AWARD – Brittlyn Gillum; THE HEART OF A WHIPPET AWARD – Reid Hutchinson; MOST VALUABLE CHEERLEADER – Campbell Blaine

Cross County

MOST DEDICATED FEMALE – Anna Lauren Watts & Kimora Winters; MOST DEDICATED MALE – Matthew Nail; MOST IMPROVED – JJ Ashford; MVP FEMALE – Addyson Rawson; MVP MALE – Cole Wilson

Football

WHIPPET AWARD – Thomas Oliver; OFFENSIVE MVP – Lee Wade; DEFENSIVE MVP- Reggie Carter; HOG AWARD – Corey Fuller; SCOUT TEAM AWARD – Marq Fondren; HARD HAT AWARD – Reggie Carter

All District Players – 1st Team: Kantavious Brown, Alexis Hernandez, Eli Kemp, Javen Mallett, Jaquavious Pace

2nd Team – Tavion Clayton, Aaron Ellis, Derrick Manning, Preston Moore, Kedrick Woodard

Most Valuable QB District 4-4A – Caden Greer

District 4-4A Super 22 WR – Lee Wade

District 4-4A Super 22 OL – Corey Fuller

District 4-4A Super 22 DL – Reggie Carter

District 4-4A Super 22 LB – Thomas Olive

District 4-4A Super 22 DB – Tyran Mosley

District 4-4A Super 22 P – Jon Gant

Golf

Co-MVP – Jeremy Gibson & Josh Gibson; MOST IMPROVED – Karson Rutherford

Powerlifting

BEST FEMALE LIFTER – Trinity Goodman; BEST MALE LIFTER – Nathan Hill

Boys Soccer

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR – Josh Gibson; BEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER – Jon Gant; MOST IMPROVED – Cristian Garcia; WHIPPET AWARD – Alex Holmes; MOST VALUABLE PLAYER – Thomas Sims; BEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER – Karson Rutherford; JV MOST VALUABLE PLAYER – Alex Holmes; JV MOST IMPROVED PLAYER – Cole Wilson; JV BEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER – Bryan Sabino; JV BEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER – Eli Cooper

All-District Players – 1st Team: Jon Gant, Alexis Hernandez, Thomas Sims;

2nd Team: Cristian Garcia, Josh Gibson, Robert Pickle

4-4A OUTSTANDING MIDFIELDER – Thomas Sims

Central Mississippi All-Star – Jon Gant

Girls Soccer

MOST IMPROVED – Mia Manjarrez; BEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER – Presley Fulgham; BEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER – Shelby Stewart; MOST VALUABLE PLAYER – Raven Pernell; ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Kelonna Brooks; JV MOST VALUABLE PLAYER – Leanna Biggart; JV MOST IMPROVED – Calliseya Wilkins; JV BEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER – Emerson Powers; JV BEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER – Amera Marquez

All-District Players – 1st Team: Presley Fulgham, Raven Pernell;

2nd Team: Shelby Stewart, Gracie Williams

Central Mississippi All-Star – Raven Pernell

Softball

MOST IMPROVED – Gracie Kate Burrell; ACADEMIC AWARD – Laura Beth Wood; HEART OF A WHIPPET – Alexandra West; DEFENSIVE MVP – Makynlee Dickerson; OFFENSIVE MVP – Mary Kimble Price; LADY WHIPPET AWARD – Grace Williams; COACHES AWARD – Campbell Blaine MOST VALUABLE PLAYER – Anna Grace Whitehead

All-District Players -1st Team: Campbell Blaine, Makynlee Dickerson, Mary Kimble Price, Graycee Rosamond, Anna Grace Whitehead, Gracie Williams

Honorable Mention: Gracie Kate Burrell, Kelly Goss, Alexandra West, Laura Beth Wood

Region 4-4A Offensive MVP – Mary Kimble Price

Region 4-4A MVP – Anna Grace Whitehead

Tennis

MOST IMPROVED MALE – Josh Gibson; MOST IMPROVED FEMALE – Kayla Anderson; SENIOR AWARD – Olivia Cockroft & Thomas Sims; MOST TEAM SPIRIT – Jamyia Bryant, Klara Tran, Jarette Arvizu; DYNAMIC DUO – Josh Gibson & Jeremy Gibson; MOST VALUABLE MALE – Daniel Van; MOST VALUABLE FEMALE – Kayden Tyler; MOST IMPROVED JV MALE – Tanner Pettit; MOST IMPROVED JV FEMALE – Mia Manjarrez;

Boys Track

BEST FIELD EVENT – Kantavious Brown; BEST DISTANCE RUNNER – Tuff Shaw; MOST IMPROVED – Demond Reed; GOLDEN SHOE AWARD -Jaquavous Pace; BEST RELAY TEAM (4X100 Meter Relay) – Caden Greer, Jaquavous Pace, Demarion Triplett, Kedrick Woodard

Girls Track

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR – Diamond Kern; WHIPPET AWARD – Diamond Kern; GOLDEN SPIKE AWARD – Presley Fulgham; MOST VERSATILE RUNNER – Raven Pernell; MOST IMPROVED – Khaiden Rimmer-Prince

4-A STATE RUNNER UP – LONG JUMP – Raven Pernell

4-A STATE 3RD PLACE – POLE VAULT – Presley Fulgham

Volleyball:

BEST SERVER – Mary Kimble Price; DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Natalie Ryals; OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Kaitlyn Broyles; MOST IMPROVED PLAYER – Cassidy Edwards; SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD – Savannah Fulgham