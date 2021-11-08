Photo gallery: Christmas lights going up in downtown Kosciusko

It’s going to look a lot like Christmas in Kosciusko very soon.

Volunteers with “Kosy Lights” began putting lights on trees and shrubs around the historic Kosciusko square Monday morning.

Darren Milner with the Kosciusko Attala Partnership said they would most likely have all the shrubs around the square completed today.

City and Attala County workers will soon begin putting lights around the columns on the Attala County Courthouse.

According to Milner, there will be a few additions to the lights this season.

He says they are planning to add a few more trees on the courthouse lawn and on the empty lot where Leonard’s used to be.

A big addition is also coming to the north side of the square.

The official Christmas Lighting event will be held on the square Thursday, Nov. 18.

If you would like to help volunteer with the “Kosy Lights” project, call the KAP Office at 662-289-2981.

For more information, visit Kosy Lights on Facebook.