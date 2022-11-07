Photo gallery: Christmas lights going up in downtown Kosciusko

It’s going to look a lot like Christmas in Kosciusko very soon.

“Kosy Lights” volunteers Ralph Milner, Mike Howard, and Rodney Vance began putting lights and Christmas trees on the courthouse lawn Monday morning.

More lights will go up on the trees and shurbs around the square in the next phase of work.

City and Attala County workers will soon begin putting lights around the columns on the Attala County Courthouse.

If you would like to help volunteer with the “Kosy Lights” project, call the KAP Office at 662-289-2981.

For more information, visit Kosy Lights on Facebook.