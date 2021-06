The people of Kosciusko and Attala County put on a Memorial Day service at Parkway Cemetery Monday.

After finding out the traditional Aisle of Honor ceremony would not be held, a group of people organized a service through Facebook.

The service was held at 10:00 am and included the singing of the national anthem and a drive-thru parade.

American Legion Riders provided flags for the ceremony.

*Pictures provided by Crystal Coleman Belk.