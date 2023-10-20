Photo Gallery: Health Science Students at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center Learn Orthopedics

HomeAttalaPhoto Gallery: Health Science Students at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center Learn Orthopedics

by
Ty McGee recently visited Health Science students at Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center to educate them about orthopedics.

McGee is a 2015 graduate of Kosciusko High School.  After high school he attended Millsaps College, then UMMC for medical school and is currently in his first year of orthopedic surgery residency.

McGee spoke to Ms. Price’s class about various career opportunities in orthopedics before demonstrating incision staples, external fixation device application, and splint application.

See the photo gallery below.

