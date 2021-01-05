Photo gallery: KAP releases images of signs to be place at Choate’s Stand

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership has revealed the design of all the signs that will be placed near Choate’s Stand.

The signs focus on the history of downtown Kosciusko and the vital role it played as a popular stop along the Natchez Trace.

Darren Milner, Exe. Director of the Kosciusko Attala Partnership, says the signs are being printed this week.

The signs, which will be similar to some seen at stops along the Natchez Trace Parkway are part of an effort to recapture the old Natchez Trace, which ran along current day Natchez Street in downtown Kosciusko.