Photo gallery: Kosciusko School Board recognizes students and teachers with high test scores

The Kosciusko School Board honored students and teachers who recorded high test scores at the latest board meeting.
Those honored were:
Scored 30 on ACT:
Josie Culpepper
Abby Glazier
Brandon Allen
(Pictured with Henry Coats and Angel Chennault)
2023 Highest Elementary MAAP Math Scores:
4th Grade
Jessica Mallett
Emily Hathcock
Abby Sessums
(Pictured with Dr. Zach Bost)
2023 Highest Elementary MAAP ELA Scores:
5th Grade:
Shana Blaylock
Laurel Bell
Joan Myles
(Pictured with Dr. Zach Bost)
2023 Highest Math Scores:
8th Grade
Kimberly Russell
Eve Thornton
(Pictured with Dr. Zach Bost)
2023 Highest English II Scores:
Katy Carter
(Pictured with Dr. Zach Bost)