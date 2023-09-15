Photo gallery: Kosciusko School Board recognizes students and teachers with high test scores

The Kosciusko School Board honored students and teachers who recorded high test scores at the latest board meeting.

Those honored were:

Scored 30 on ACT:

Josie Culpepper

Abby Glazier

Brandon Allen

(Pictured with Henry Coats and Angel Chennault)

2023 Highest Elementary MAAP Math Scores:

4th Grade

Jessica Mallett

Emily Hathcock

Abby Sessums

(Pictured with Dr. Zach Bost)

2023 Highest Elementary MAAP ELA Scores:

5th Grade:

Shana Blaylock

Laurel Bell

Joan Myles

(Pictured with Dr. Zach Bost)

2023 Highest Math Scores:

8th Grade

Kimberly Russell

Eve Thornton

(Pictured with Dr. Zach Bost)

2023 Highest English II Scores:

Katy Carter

(Pictured with Dr. Zach Bost)