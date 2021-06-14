Photo gallery: Kosciusko Schools kick off “Camp Kosy” summer program

The Kosciusko School District’s Camp Kosy summer program kicked off Monday.

Camp Kosy gives students the opportunity to take courses throughout the summer.

Students take courses such as music, sign language, robotics, and art, and ACT.

Jr. high and high school students can also take courses in ACT Prep and robotics.

Classes are held daily from 7:45 am – 11:00 am with students rotating through several different courses.

Kosciusko Lower Elementary principal Michelle Nowell said they had just over 200 students Monday in the Pre-K, kindergarten, and first grade classes.

“It [Camp Kosy] just brings something totally different to the Kosciusko schools and that’s what we’re excited about,” said Nowell.

Dates for the programs are June 14 – 18, June 21-25, July 12-16, July 19-23.

Monday – Camp Kosy at Kosciusko Lower Elementary: