Big Deals!
HomeAttalaPhoto Gallery: KPD Water Drive Declared Success

Photo Gallery: KPD Water Drive Declared Success

by
SHARE NOW
Photo Gallery: KPD Water Drive Declared Success

The Kosciusko Police Department gave away hundreds of cases of bottled water to the community on Wednesday.

The event took place from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Crestview Church. Officers were on-site to put the cases in vehicles.

This community outreach effort comes as temperatures continue to soar across central Mississippi.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

The citizens who drove through were very grateful and thanked officers for the water.

tel: 6622893161
1 comment
  1. Patricia Keith
    Patricia Keith
    July 28, 2025 at 12:09 PM

    What if you don’t have a way to go!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Kosciusko School District announces dates for open house

Trial Set for Kosciusko School Administrators Charged with Failure to Report

Today in history: Paul Harvey broadcasts from WKOZ in downtown Kosciusko – July 28, 1961

Simple assault, malicious mischief and other recent Kosciusko arrests

Audio: Kosciusko based singer/songwriter Lauren Lindsay visits The BreckFast Show

City of Kosciusko warns of door-to-door scam

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/