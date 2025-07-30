Photo Gallery: KPD Water Drive Declared Success

The Kosciusko Police Department gave away hundreds of cases of bottled water to the community on Wednesday.

The event took place from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Crestview Church. Officers were on-site to put the cases in vehicles.

This community outreach effort comes as temperatures continue to soar across central Mississippi.

The citizens who drove through were very grateful and thanked officers for the water.