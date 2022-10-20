Photo gallery: Local students attend college and career fair

Students in Attala County attended a college and career fair Thursday morning at Holmes Community College The Attala Center.
The event was open to Senior and Junior students from the Kosciusko and Attala County School Districts.
Representatives from local businesses, the state’s colleges, and branches of the military set up booths where students could speak learn more about educational or career opportunities.
Businesses and colleges represented included:
- Ivey Mechanical
- Winston Plywood and Veneer
- Entergy
- The Attala County Library
- The Citizens Bank
- Attala County Bank
- Regions Bank
- Renasant Bank
- Baptist Memorial Hospital Attala
- Michelle Nicholson State Farm
- North Central Planning
- Southern Dreams Mentors
- MS Rural Physicians
- US DOL Department of Apprenticeship
- Mississippi Lignite Mining
- Holmes Community College
- Mississippi State University
- Ole Miss
- University of Southern Mississippi
- The Mississippi University for Women
- Mississippi Valley State University
- Delta State University
- University of West Alabama
- Mississippi Army National Guard
- Michael Hunter -MS State ROTC
- United States Air Force
- United States Army
- United States Navy