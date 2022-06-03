Photo gallery: Whippets softball hands out season awards

The Kosciusko Lady Whippets softball team recently held its end of the year State Championship celebration.

The team was treated to a meal and Coach Tony Terry handed out season awards and honors.

Most Valuable Player — Anna Grace Whitehead

Offensive MVP—Mary Kimble Price

Defensive MVP — Katy Morgan Rutherford

Mudita Award — Lizzie Kate Jones

Lady Whippet Award — Anna Grace Mancell, Meredith Dean

Heart of a Whippet— Maicee Coleman

A+ Lady Whippet— Anna Grace Mancell

Dirt Dawg — Makynlee Dickerson

Region 4-4A MVP— Anna Grace Whitehead

Region 4-4A Offensive MVP— Mary Kimble Price

Region 4-4A First Team All Division— Makynlee Dickerson, Mary Kimble Price, Campbell Blaine, Gracie Williams, Anna Grace Whitehead

Region 4-4A Second Team All Division— Lizzie Kate Jones, Maicee Coleman, Alexandra West, Katy Morgan Rutherford

Clarion-Ledger Dandy Dozen/Mississippi Association of Coaches 4A/5A/6A All Star Game— Campbell Blaine, Gracie Williams

2021 50-Hit Club— Mary Kimble Price, Campbell Blaine

Coaches Award— Alexandra West

Additional awards:

4A State Tournament MVP— Campbell Blaine

4A All-State Tournament Team— Makynlee Dickerson, Mary Kimble Price, Anna Grace Whitehead, Campbell Blaine

Photos: Courtesy of Landon Gibson