The sidewalk leading to the Breezy 101 studio is a bit more festive this morning.

This message was left outside our building last night from the Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko.

Members from the organization have been visiting local schools and businesses to thank them for their support as a part of Junior Auxiliary Week.

Visit Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko on Facebook for more information on the organization.

Thanks for the new sidewalk decor!