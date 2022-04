Austin Jones, Kosciusko High School senior, has been crowned 2022 Miss Natchez Trace Festival.

Jones earned the honor during the annual Miss Natchez Trace Festival pageant Friday night.

As Miss Natchez Trace Festival, Jones will be heavily involved in events at the upcoming festival, as well as several other community events.

The 52nd annual Natchez Trace Festival is happening in downtown Kosciusko Friday, April 29 – Saturday, April 30.