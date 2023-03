Kaytlyn McCuller has been named Ethel High School’s STAR Student for the 2022-2023 school year by the Mississippi Economic Council M.B. Swayze Foundation.

STAR Students are chosen based on ACT scores and academic excellence.

Kaytlyn has chosen Jason McCuller as her STAR teacher.

The Ethel High School senior will be honored during the annual Education Celebration on April 13, 2023, at the Clyde Muse Center in Pearl.