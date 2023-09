KHS Homecoming Maids

Freshmen maids: Jessalyn Coats and Amiya Edwards.

Sophomore maids: Thomyah Kern and Delilah Veasley.

Junior maids: Kimora Winters and Zenovia Woolie.

Senior maids: Rozlyn Fuller, Layla Harmon, Haley Olive, Raven Pernell, Janiah Roby.

The 2023 Homecoming Court will be presented at 6:25 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, prior to the Kosciusko vs. Newton County football game.