Photo: KHS recognizes scholarship recipient

Kosciusko High School would like to recognize Miss Zenovia Woolie on her selection as the 2023 HOBY Ambassador for Kosciusko.

The Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership has inspired young people to make a difference and become catalysts for positive change in their home, school, workplace, and community for over fifty years.

As America’s foremost youth leadership organization, HOBY has a long history of successfully motivating young people to develop into outstanding leaders.

This year’s Mississippi Seminar will be held in June at Mississippi College in Clinton.

A huge thank you goes out to Justin Develin and Renasant Bank for sponsoring our Kosciusko High School Ambassador.

The bank has made this possible for several years and has continued with this sponsorship for the 2023 seminar.