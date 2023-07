The Kosciusko 10U baseball all-stars won the District Tournament over the weekend.

The team will move on to play in the State Tournament in Brookhaven.

Pictured:

Bottom L to R: Fowler McCool, James Ross Whittington, Rye Edwards, Lawson McDaniel , Sam Hunter

Top L to R: Tripp McGee, Kam Bollinger, Easton McCrory, Mac McCool, Reed Tillman, Caleb Walters

Coaches L to R: Ken Bain, Scott Walters, Chris Edwards.