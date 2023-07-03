HomeLocalPhoto: Kosciusko 11-12 All-Stars win District Tournament

Photo: Kosciusko 11-12 All-Stars win District Tournament

The Dixie Youth All Star District Tournament was held Friday and Saturday at Hugh Ellard Park.

The 11-12 year olds faced Philadelphia Friday night in game one. Kosciusko won 12-5.

Game two was held Saturday morning and Philadelphia won 9-5, which forced a game three which Kosciusko won 16-6.

Members of the team are:  Zamarion Pinkston, Braxton Barrett, Brigham Turner, Braxton Horn, David Cummins, Robert Bentley, Brayden Whittington, Bentley Nickless, Andrew Gundy, Matthew Weaver, Landon Pettit, and Rhett Moudy. They are coached by Evan Horn, Steve Barrett, and Roy Cummins.

