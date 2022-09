Front Row

Senior maids: D’Naylah Williams, Jakala Snow, Naja Mays, Reid Hutchinson, and Brittlyn Gillum

Back Row

Freshman maids: Morgan Brown and Thomyah Kern; Sophomore Maids: Kayden Tyler and Kimora Winters; Junior Maids: Laiya Harmon and Haley Olive.

The 2022 Homecoming Court will be presented at 7:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, prior to the Kosciusko vs. Choctaw Central football game.