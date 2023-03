The Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center has announced star students for the 3rd nine week grading period.

They are (top l to r) Brandon Cawthorne-Welding, Jamyia Bryant-Construction, Alex Reed-Digital Media, (middle l to r) Chloe Huffman-Automotive Service, LeAnna Jones-Career Exploration, (bottom l to r) Kirsten Lepard-Ed Prep, Jamar Teague-Agriculture, Mary Kimble Price-Health Science.