The Kosciusko Attala Partnership is passing out masks.

Masks are available to anyone who needs them.

You can stop by the office located at 101 N. Natchez St. in downtown Kosciusko.

Masks are required at all public locations in Attala County due to orders issued by Gov. Tate Reeves.

Those guidelines are set to expire on Memorial Day if the governor doesn’t extend the order.