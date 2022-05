Kosciusko Police Chief Chris Wray is the guest reader for this week’s dial-a-story at the Attala County Library.

Children can access the dial-a-story by calling 662-290-7323 (READ) 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Chief Wray is reading There’s a Wocket in My Pocket by Dr. Seuss.

This story will be available until Tuesday, May 10.

Dial-a-story service is sponsored by the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.