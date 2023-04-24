Photo: Kosciusko clean-up day a success

HomeLocalPhoto: Kosciusko clean-up day a success

A message from Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle on the city wide clean-up that was held Saturday.

“The City of Kosciusko would like to thank everyone that participated in this year’s cleanup.

We filled the dumpster Saturday and got a lot of litter off our streets.

I appreciate all my Mayor’s Youth Council and their parents, Alderman James Culpepper, Steve Russell, Howard Sharkey, Matt Crittington, Todd Ables and Antonio Riley with his Little Whippet Football players and anyone that I missed that came out and worked hard to make our community look it’s best in preparation for the festival.”

